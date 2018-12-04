The Hartford has acquired Y-Risk, a managing general underwriter specializing in sharing and on-demand economy, from Allstar Financial Group.

The addition of Y-Risk to The Hartford’s Strategy & Ventures group’s portfolio is part of the company’s ongoing focus on driving innovation and growth through new capabilities and offerings to better meet the changing needs and expectations of customers.

The Hartford strategy & ventures head John Wilcox said: “As a recent start-up, Y-Risk operates on the leading edge of the insurance industry, combining deep underwriting expertise with a strong understanding of the fast-paced world of the tech-enabled economy.

“We are pleased to welcome the Y-Risk team to The Hartford. This is the latest example of how The Hartford is expanding its capabilities and talent to more effectively compete in a quickly changing marketplace.”

Y-Risk offers products for the sharing and on-demand economy, with tailor-made coverages and usage-based pricing for commercial auto, general liability, property, inland marine, cyber and professional liability products.

The company’s customer mix includes transportation-network companies, automobile-sharing platforms, on-demand-services platforms and space-sharing platforms. Y-Risk offers its insurance solutions through knowledgeable wholesale brokers and strategic retail agents.

Y-Risk CEO Bernie Horovitz said: “Allstar has been an excellent partner helping to bring the Y-Risk vision to life. Being part of The Hartford brings new opportunities and the support and resources we need to accelerate our growth. We are excited to further extend The Hartford’s reach to a customer base in the sharing and on-demand economy.”

Y-Risk will keep its brand name and remain located in Unionville, Conn. Y-Risk will operate independently of The Hartford’s core businesses and maintain its entrepreneurial culture, while still having the benefits of being part of a large, well-established insurer.

Horovitz will report to Wilcox. All of the company’s employees have been hired by The Hartford. The purchase price will not have a material impact on The Hartford’s financial results.

Source: Company Press Release