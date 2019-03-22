Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO), a global leader of cloud core insurance software, today announced that Hansard Global plc, a FTSE listed business, selected Majesco Life IllustratePlus, Majesco Life AdminPlus, and Majesco Life DistributionPlus to support its ambitious growth plans.

Hansard Global plc, which is headquartered on the Isle of Man, provides innovative financial products and services for financial advisors and their international clients, leveraging the latest technology to deliver an award-winning online proposition and best-in-class service.

This is the third UK win announced in the last 12 months, following the launch of the SaaS offering in February of 2016 and has received a hugely positive response from the industry, endorsed by numerous industry awards. Majesco has established itself as a market leader in cloud-based core insurance solutions within the individual life and pensions sector.

Ollie Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer at Hansard Global plc, commented “Our current system has served Hansard fantastically well for over thirty years, underpinning a service and online proposition that has scooped multiple awards over time, gaining Hansard a reputation as genuine innovators in our industry. The introduction of the new system from Majesco will, above all, provide a continuation of the great service that financial advisors and their clients have become used to, and better position the Hansard Group to deliver on our ambitious strategic growth plans, where we see Fintech as a key enabler into the future.”

Philip Naughton, Executive Director Business Development at Majesco, commented, “Majesco is pleased to have yet again overcome the competition and proven itself to be the best in class provider of innovative core digital solutions to the life and pension sector. By partnering with Majesco, Hansard will be implementing next generation technology that will allow financial advisors and their clients real-time 24×7 accessibility to its services. We are eager to work with Hansard and help them realise the many benefits of our digital solutions.”

Majesco LifePlus Solutions are designed to be tomorrow’s solution for individual life, pensions and wealth management. Majesco’s component-based SaaS solutions provide full policy life cycle support from customer fact find right through to payment of a claim. Majesco LifePlus Solutions allow clients to avoid large upfront licence fees, to pay per usage and work anywhere, anytime.

Source: Company Press Release