In a reflection of their proactive approach to the fight against climate change, Natixis and Groupama Gan Vie, a subsidiary of the Groupama Group, have teamed up to launch the first green structured note that is entirely supportive of the energy transition.

Issued by Natixis, the structured note Porphyre Climat Septembre 2019 will be launched on 1 May 2019 in Groupe Gan Vie life insurance policies distributed by the Groupama regional mutuals, Gan Patrimoine and Gan Assurances.

This new product offers a means to directly finance renewable energy projects in order to ensure more environmentally-respectful energy production. The payoff is linked to the Euronext Climate Objective 50 Euro EWD5 (ECO5E) index, comprising 50 eurozone stocks selected for their environmental commitment and ability to offer products and services compatible with a low-carbon economy.

The funds collected will be invested exclusively in wind, solar, hydraulic and biomass projects that respect responsible management criteria. Allocation of the funds will be traced and verified each year by an external auditor. The green structured note will be assessed by an extra-financial environmental ratings agency.

This partnership strengthens the commitments of Natixis and the Groupama Group in the fight against climate change and affirms their intention to offer savers impactful and fully transparent responsible investment options.

Elie Bitton, Head of EMEA Sales and Global Head of Financial Engineering, Natixis Global Markets, said: “We are proud today to be able to offer an investment solution that is 100% committed to the climate, and we thank Groupama for its trust and confidence in this high-profile operation.”

“Developing our offering of unit-linked securities that give exposure to major climate, biodiversity and social responsibility themes is wholly aligned with the very reason for our Group’s existence. We particularly appreciated Natixis’ approach and ability to seek real commitments from the companies concerned. We plan to continue down this route by gradually rounding out our range of green and responsible unit-linked investment solutions”, said Guillaume Pierron, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Groupama Gan Vie.

