Iowa-based property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Grinnell Mutual has deployed Guidewire InsurancePlatform, as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution via Guidewire Cloud.

Using its InsurancePlatform, Guidewire said that the insurer can now speed up its business objectives to adapt to changing market demands and customer service.

As part of its implementation project, internally known as CONNECT, the insurer has replaced all of its business interfaces leveraging InsurancePlatform to support quoting, rating, underwriting, policy generation, claims processing and billing, offering end-to-end policy management and issuance functions.

Grinnell Mutual direct claims vice president and CONNECT co-executive sponsor Ken Klug said: “The insurance industry is being disrupted and customer expectations are evolving. Grinnell Mutual is embracing this and forging ahead with best-in-class technology widely considered the gold standard in the P&C insurance industry.

“Guidewire is a great fit for our customer-centric business model, offering ease of use and enabling us to do business with them and our agents the way they want to. It’s a very exciting time!”

Currently, Grinnell is deploying the InsurancePlatform via Guidewire Cloud for the rest of its personal lines business in Pennsylvania and will be followed by all other states where it operates. It will conclude with its commercial lines business in those states.

Grinnell Mutual sales, service, and specialty assistant vice president Mike Shepardson said: “What I found so interesting and heartening about my interactions with the agents was that the technology was so intuitive that our conversations focused on agents’ needs around products and services, and not around how to work with the technology.

“It’s amazing to me that this thing we’ve been working so long and so hard on to make user-friendly just faded into the background because it was exactly that. When something that’s so complicated on the back end looks easy to users, that’s a huge success.”

Located in Grinnell, Iowa, Grinnell Mutual is a provider of property casualty insurance. Its products are available in 19 states.