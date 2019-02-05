Scottish insurance brokers Greenwood Moreland has acquired Campbell Smith Insurance Services, which was founded by Willie Smith, in 1974.

Greenwood Moreland stated that Campbell Smith Insurance Services, with its office and staff, including Willie will be retained.

The team will work closely with Greenwood in the coming year.

Greenwood said management are excited by the prospect of building on the solid foundations already in place, particularly in the commercial market where its local presence adds value for existing customers and makes for a better service proposition to potential new customers also.

Greenwood also stated that the two companies, which have a common connection of being Broker Network members, has helped in transitioning and recent investment in cloud-based IT solution has allowed the company to merge Campbell Smith systems quickly and effectively.

The new branch immediately benefited from Greenwood Moreland’s back office infrastructure.

The existing customers of Campbell Smith will continue to receive the same level of services as they are used to. Personnel, phone numbers, email addresses and office address will all remain unchanged.

The company said: “With this addition, we are now handling insurance premiums in the region of £10m annually and anticipate continued growth across all areas of the business in the coming years. We look forward to this new opportunity at Campbell Smith and trust that we are able to enhance our service proposition to all customers alongside our select panel of insurers and related service providers.”

Greenwood Moreland Insurance Brokers began its new trading style from last March, which comes as a merger between Greenwood Insurances and Moreland Insurance Brokers in June 2017.

Prior to the merger, the two companies have been serving their local communities in and around Glasgow and Lanarkshire respectively for more than 50 years.

The company offers commercial insurance products such as Material Damage – Buildings/Machinery/Stock, Employers Liability, Public & Products Liability, Motor Fleet Insurance.

Last November, the company sold its Equestrian World Insurance Services (EWIS) to South Essex Insurance Brokers Limited (SEIB).