Mexican insurance company Grupo Nacional Provincial (GNP) has deployed the Fujitsu’s workflow automation platform - RunMyProcess as part of a digital transformation project for enhanced customer service.

As one of Mexico’s largest insurance companies, GNP processes some 1.7 million customer transactions per month – and is delivering on a company-wide strategy to improve overall agility, as well as gaining greater visibility and control over internal processes.

The Mexican insurer recognized that its IT infrastructure and processes need to be highly adaptable, secure and scalable to improve operational efficiency. Boosting customer satisfaction has been a major part of the project, which focused on accelerating service times, and reducing claim processing wait times.

GNP chose the Fujitsu workflow automation platform RunMyProcess to streamline its business processes.RunMyProcess is a digital platform – provided as a service – which enables GNP to quickly and securely build, test, deploy and scale device-independent applications, and connect digital business processes across cloud, on-premises and mobile environments.

This has led to efficiency gains thanks to the streamlining of its processes – which has also helped avoid unnecessary administration and has eliminated bottlenecks. As a result, GNP is able to enhance overall customer experience, while also saving both time and money.

With RunMyProcess, customers can model and streamline even the most complex business processes while integrating existing systems and services – from cloud services such as Office 365, through to on-premises solutions such as SAP – with any device that is allowed to access a corporate network.

This means that GNP’s employees have the flexibility of working when and where they choose, using their preferred devices.

By implementing processes that enable existing corporate applications to be integrated with Cloud services, GNP has been able to maintain required levels of security, compliance and service levels.

As a result of deploying RunMyProcess, GNP has experienced a reduction in response times, and enhanced visibility over the status of each ongoing claim.

GNP Systems director Enrique Ibarra said: “For GNP, new technologies are the key to being able to deliver greater value to our customers. Working closely together with Fujitsu, a leader in digital innovation, we are able to implement transformative solutions that maximize the potential of digital transformation.

“Deploying disruptive technologies that have increased our process efficiency allows us to provide an optimal experience for our customers while also improving our competitive advantage in the market.”

Fujitsu RunMyProcess CEO Yuji Takada said: “A key part of our work together with GNP was to co-create a transformative solution that would achieve two critical goals – improvement of customer service and the reduction of administrative and process costs.

“Through choosing Fujitsu RunMyProcess to streamline its business operations, GNP achieved an extremely rapid transformation and the ability to focus on providing the support its customers need. Customer-facing staff now have a single tool that puts all the information at their fingertips”.

