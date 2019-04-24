Gallagher Bassett (GB) has formed a new division, GB Specialty, to offer better claim outcomes in specialised lines of coverage such as medical malpractice and on high exposure claims in standard lines such as general liability.

Gallagher Bassett Western Litigation unit CEO Rob Blasio has been appointed as the lead for the new division.

The legacy Western Litigation team has been made as the foundation of the new division and its team members will continue to serve its present clientele under the new division.

Gallagher Bassett CEO Scott Hudson said: “I’m thrilled that Rob has agreed to lead GB Specialty. His expertise in complex lines is unsurpassed in our industry.

“The leadership team he has assembled is equally impressive and exemplifies our commitment to always helping our clients best protect their people, their businesses and their brands.

“Our clients in construction, transportation, healthcare and other high-exposure industries will greatly benefit from Rob’s attention and involvement.”

In his new role, Blasio will be assisted by ProClaim’s former CEO Sam Terzich, former ACE, Chubb and Houston International Insurance Group senior claim officer Charlie Lamberta, Plus Companies former claims operations head Nick Gumpel and National Transportation Adjusters’ (NTA) former CEO Keith Dunlap. NTA was acquired by Gallagher Bassett in 2017.

Blasio said: “Gallagher Bassett has a storied history and the best professionals in the business. I’m honored to have been selected to lead GB Specialty.

“Our plans are to capitalize on the world-class capabilities we already have in medical malpractice, product liability and professional liability, and expand into adjacent domains like cyber liability and product recall.

“I look forward to working closely with GB’s standard lines business to deliver the full range of Gallagher Bassett products and services seamlessly to our ever-growing list of clients.”

The company is a provider of outsourced claims handling. It was formed in 1962 by Jim Gallagher and Sterling Bassett, who setup the organisation to focus on claims management.

Based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, the company has additional offices in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada.