Purpose-driven financial services provider Foresters Financial has said that its new innovation will allow its US network of representatives to sell medically underwritten life insurance products faster and more efficiently.

Starting immediately, all agents using our updated iPipeline iGO e-App will now have the ability to sell medically underwritten life insurance policies in every state. This improved functionality will allow agents to accurately gather all required information for an application, including the medical questionnaire.

Users of the new iPipeline iGO e-App will be able to sell our Advantage Plus Whole Life, SMART UL Universal Life, and Level Term insurance products.

Foresters North American Life Insurance and Annuity business unit chief distribution officer Matt Berman said: “Foresters is continuously exploring ways to make the sales experience easier for both the agent and member.

“We know the use of our e-App will make the application process for medically underwritten life insurance quicker and more efficient.”

US based Foresters agents can access the iPipeline iGO e-App via Foresters ezbiz portal, or from their producer portal.

Source: Company Press Release