Applied Systems today announced that First2Protect Insurance Services has selected Applied to support their digital transformation, ensuring better service for their customers.

As a foundation to their Digital Broker transformation, Applied Epic will create efficiencies and growth opportunities through customised workflows, integrated quote & buy features, and connectivity to automate information exchange with other internal systems. The application will also support integrated omnichannel customer service software to deliver a self-service portal and mobile app. Lastly, to provide the most competitive rates for its customers, First2Protect will host specifically designed products within the Applied Rating Hub.

First2Protect Ltd is part of LSL Property Services plc, one of the leading providers of residential property services in the UK including residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing and mortgages. First2Protect has been providing insurance services to a wide variety of consumers for more than 20 years including those associated with other companies within the LSL Group; such as homeowners, landlords and tenants and also customers of third parties that First2Protect supports.

“With more than 100 employees working within First2Protect and providing cover for more than 65,000 properties, it was crucial to introduce technology systems to help us improve efficiencies, services and communications with our customers,” said Malcolm Guest, GI Director, First2Protect Insurance Services. “Applied is the only software house that could provide us with a single, open system that enables us to manage our entire insurance business whilst also delivering easy integration with our existing software.”

As part of First2Protect Insurance Services’ digital transformation, the broker will use:

Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance brokers to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic is a single, integrated and open application that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within a business to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting and policy administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems.

Applied Cloud utilises Applied’s leading purpose-built cloud platform and services designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied’s platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades.

Applied CSR24 enables businesses to meet demand from today’s insurance consumers for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information and processing, and insurance documents through a custom-branded client webpage on a computer, tablet and smartphone. Additionally, a mobile app extension of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured, provides brokers the industry’s first native, broker-branded mobile application to provide mobile customer self-service via iOS or Android smartphone devices.

Applied Rating and Fulfilment Services delivers the UK insurance industry a leading connectivity and data exchange platform, enabling insurers and brokers to quickly and effectively distribute their personal and commercial lines products. Applied Rating and Fulfilment Services connects insurers to a broker’s back-office system, automating the rating and policy fulfilment process for both insurers and brokers.

“Whether working as a specialist broker or with multiple lines of business, more brokers are digitally transforming to create efficiency and enhance customer service,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “Using Applied’s Digital Broker solution, the only one of its kind in the UK market, First2Protect Ltd will now be able to take advantage of customised, automated workflows, omnichannel customer servicing options, and integrated rating and fulfilment technology, ultimately driving productivity and growth for the business.”

Source: Company Press Release