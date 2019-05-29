Zurich is offering extreme weather resilience training, including information on effective insurance coverage, to three US states expecting hurricanes

Zurich is offering an extreme weather resilience training programme including insurance information to certain US states ahead of this year’s hurricane season.

The multinational insurance giant’s two-hour programme is available in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina – three states that have suffered costly hurricanes in recent years.

Paul Lavelle, chief claims officer for Zurich’s North American business, said: “We are all part of communities where we live, work and do business.

“At Zurich, we see it as our responsibility to share what we’ve learned from studying disasters with the hope of making our communities we serve safer and more resilient.”

Zurich announced the training offer after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) – the US agency responsible for issuing weather warnings – released its predicted outlook for this year’s hurricane season, which generally takes place between 1 June and 30 November.

The predictions made included the appearance of between nine and 15 named storms, with four to eight expected to become hurricanes.

Between two and four of these could even become major hurricanes that could record wind speeds of 111 mph or higher.

A separate forecast released by the hurricane research department at Colorado State University – an institution that pioneered hurricane season predictions – predicted a 48% chance that one of these storms will hit the US coastline.

Zurich’s extreme weather resilience training

Using what the firm calls its post-event review capability (PERC) methodology – an analytical approach designed to help all aspects of a community learn from past disasters – Zurich will share knowledge gained from conducting 14 post-event disaster reviews.

Through doing this, it will teach communities taking part in the training about the measures it has seen taken by resilient areas to plan for, endure and recover quickly from a disaster.

The second part of the programme will explain how insurance relates to effective PERC planning, which obstacles stand in the way of securing adequate coverage, the role the industry needs to play throughout the pre and post-disaster cycle and the range of coverage needed.

Hurricanes on the US coastline

The Atlantic hurricane season has brought devastation to US states in recent years, with those situated near the coast bearing the brunt of the storms.

Florida has historically been the worst-hit state when it comes to hurricanes, with NOAA data showing the state took direct hits from 120 of them between 1851 and 2017, 37 of which were recorded as major hurricanes.

The costliest hurricane in the state’s history, named Irma, hit in 2017.

It’s estimated to have caused at least $50bn (£39.5bn) in damage, 80% of which is thought to have been uninsured.

But 2018’s Hurricane Florence, which brought 130 to 156 mph winds to bare on North Carolina, as well as record rainfall causing 30 inches of flooding, it claimed at least 42 lives across the states of North and South Carolina as well as Virginia.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, catastrophe modellers have estimated that insured losses from Hurricane Florence would range from $2.5bn (£1.97bn) to $5bn (£3.95bn), excluding National Flood Insurance Program losses.

In addition, between 70% and 85% of flood losses are estimated to be uninsured.