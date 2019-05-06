Leicester-based insurance agency Erskine Murray has completed the acquisition of Houghton Insurance Bureau for an undisclosed amount.

The deal is part of the company’s vision to support its commitment for higher quality of client experience and services. It is expected to further strengthen the Leicester-based insurance agency’s regional presence and extend its reach.

The latest deal represents Erskine Murray’s third acquisition in the last 18 months. The company recently acquired Cheshire-based insurance broker Offley Insurance and Essex-based broker Asciak Holdaway Merritt.

Erskine Murray CEO Tom Bartleet said: “With our values being so strongly aligned and mutual ambitions to be part of a company that will continue to develop into the future, the acquisition of Houghton Insurance is a positive move that will further future-proof Erskine Murray’s commitment to our clients.

“As a growing broker, both organically and via targeted acquisitions, we are continuing to develop our service offering to ensure we remain in the best position to serve our clients.”

With the latest deal, Houghton Insurance’s clients will benefit from the scale of operations of Erskine Murray, while still retaining a localized service.

Erskine Murray said the deal is an opportunity for career enhancement for Houghton Insurance’s employees.

Erskine Murray managing director Alan Wheeler said: “It is encouraging that we are continuing to acquire local businesses who share Erskine Murray’s ethos for excellent client services on both a local and a national scale.

“There is strong and significant alignment between our vision and culture, which makes Houghton Insurance the perfect fit for us.

“We are focused on enhancing the range of products and services for Houghton Insurance’s current loyal client base so that they may continue to benefit from progressions in the industry.”

Wheeler continued saying: “We are delighted that Duncan will be continuing on in the business. With over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry and a strong and established client base, we look forward to working with Duncan and the team in 2019.”