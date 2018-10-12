EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm, has acquired Total Management Corporation (TMC).

Based in Melville, NY with a second office in Manhattan, TMC has created customized, specialty programs for Not-For-Profit & Social Services Organizations and a range of other industries for more than 50 years.

The addition of TMC further strengthens EPIC’s own commitment to the Non-Profit and Community Services sectors and adds 19 new team members to EPIC’s rapidly growing operations in the Northeast Region and across the country.

Since EPIC’s founding in 2007, the firm has built a strong, positive reputation nationally for service excellence, innovation, community involvement, collaboration, and having fun – all in the interest of being a ‘people first’ (clients and team members) organization.

TMC Phil Bilello said: “We are very happy and excited to join the EPIC organization. Our team will be able to leverage EPIC’s national platform to further expand our business and deliver additional products, services and resources to all clients we serve, particularly those in the Not-For-Profit & Social Services space.”

Upon joining EPIC, the business will operate as TMC Group – a Division of EPIC and TMC’s leadership will play an active role within EPIC’s Northeast Region.

EPIC Northeast Region president Tom O’Neil said: “Across more than 50 years the team at TMC has established a reputation as innovative specialists, trusted advisors and aggressive client advocates. They are an outstanding addition to our own ‘people first’ organization and culture and we are excited to welcome them into the EPIC family.”

