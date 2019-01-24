Independent insurance agency Ensurise LLC announced today its merger with the property & casualty insurance brokerage operations of Reese, Yeatman & Associates, Inc.

Founded over 40 years ago by Michael G. Reese Sr., Reese Yeatman is in its second generation of leadership under Michael “Mike” Reese, Jr., Thomas Riley, and a dedicated staff of professionals providing commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance.

“Reese Yeatman has deep roots and an outstanding reputation in the community, and the type of client-focused culture that represents the best of the independent agency,” said Ensurise Managing Member, Stephen Scontras. “The Reese Yeatman team brings decades of significant insurance talent, knowledge and expertise, and we look forward to working with them to enhance our combined ability to deliver top-notch service and advice in a market full of opportunity.”

“Over years of conversations with many regional and national firms, it became very clear to me that our biggest challenge would be finding a partner closely aligned with our culture and our way of doing business,” said Mike Reese. “The unique perspective and vision to agency perpetuation that Ensurise brought to the table was very appealing to me. In addition, the managing partners at Ensurise took the time to understand our needs and business strategy. We are looking forward to working together for a long time.”

Reese Yeatman will continue to operate as “Reese Yeatman Insurance” from its downtown Bethesda location.

