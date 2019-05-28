Voom will apply the same approach as its founder's drone insurance firm Skywatch to insure other specialised vehicles, including boats and electric scooters

Israeli start-up Voom has received $5m (£3.95m) in funding to help bring to market its insurance platform for specialised mobility riders using an electric scooter or boat.

The investment round was led by Arbor Ventures and brings the total funding for the company to $7m (£5.52m).

Planning to release in the US market, Voom claims its platform allows users to take out an insurance policy to cover each trip made on a specialised mobility vehicle, including electric bikes and scooters, as well as boats and small planes.

Voom CEO Tomer Kashi told Compelo: “Voom is the world’s first on-demand insurtech platform for specialised mobility – that’s anything you can ride, fly or sail.

“We will take the telemetry data from the vehicles we insure, either directly from the vehicle, or from a mobile phone.

“From the vehicle, we can get GPS and acceleration data, but external data is also very important – for instance weather conditions, whether it’s night or day, and road conditions, just to name a few.

“We take all of this data and create a risk score and an appropriate policy for each trip.”

As well as a per-use policy for infrequent users, Mr Kashi says Voom will offer customers with higher usage, those travelling to work on their specialised transport for instance, the option of a monthly policy.

As of now, Voom hasn’t released a date to launch this specialised mobility insurance, called “Voom & Ride”, but is currently offering drone insurance under the name “Voom & Fly”.

Voom will offer electric scooter insurance

Mr Kashi’s first company, Skywatch, insures drones, and he hopes that using the same approach and the same platform will allow Voom to insure other types of specialised vehicles, like electric scooters.

He added: “Our intention is to take the technology we built for drone flight insurance to other adjacent specialised mobility categories.

“As amazing an invention as they are, electric scooters are also very risky – I’ve seen first-hand living in Tel Aviv a lot of accidents, so risk is something you can’t ignore.

“There’s no adequate insurance solution for this market because it’s just emerging, but also, most riders don’t really know that they’re not insured.

“They think their home insurance, auto insurance or ride-sharing company covers them, but this is typically not true.

“The lapse of coverage with regards to episodic usage of vehicles like electric scooters is something we’re looking to solve.”

The US experienced a boom in the amount of electric scooters being used throughout 2018, with rental firms Bird and Lime achieving a $1bn (£788m) valuation after just a year of operation.

Voom now wants to capitalise on this upsurge with an insurance product and its licence to operate in all 50 US states.

The firm will act as a managing general agent, an intermediary in the insurance process similar to a broker that works with underwriting partners to provide policies.

Voom also plans to solve boat insurance shortfalls

A key area Voom will focus on in the specialised mobility category is boats, as Mr Kashi believes customers in this market are poorly served by inflexible insurance policies from traditional providers.

He said: “There are millions of registered boats in the US and tens of millions worldwide, but these boats are used very infrequently – usually during boating season and even then usually just during weekends.

“Despite that being the situation, the only policy you can purchase today is a rigid annual policy, regardless of your actual use, and maybe even worse, regardless of your risk.

“No one really monitors better sailing and gives rewards for that – this is exactly what we wish to solve across the board, for all of these markets that are overlooked by major insurers.

“We would like to provide a fresh insurance solution which is tailored to the exact risk profile of customers.”