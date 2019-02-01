Duck Creek Technologies, the leader in SaaS insurance administration software, and London and New York-based Web Connectivity Limited (WCL), a provider of ACORD standards-based solutions for the commercial insurance industry, announced today that they have formed a strategic technology partnership.

This partnership will give Duck Creek customers expanded access to tools related to London Market insurance operations by adding a London Market messaging function.

Duck Creek customers can also take advantage of WCL’s integrated products, including rapid deployment of ACORD and London Market messaging. As a longtime ACORD Messaging Gateway provider to the London Market, WCL allows organisations to streamline processes by automating the electronic transfer of data and documents between brokers and insurers as well as central services to improve client service, increase process efficiency, and reduce cost.

Bart Patrick, Managing Director, Europe at Duck Creek Technologies, said:

“This is a significant step forward for us in terms of being able to provide our customers with a global OnDemand SaaS platform that includes Syndicate and London Market Company operations. WCL and Duck Creek have a close cultural fit, and pairing our technologies for the London Market is a logical step. We can now provide insurers operating in the London Market with an even greater degree of functionality specific to their needs on top of the globally recognised Duck Creek Platform.”

James Willison, WCL Managing Director, said:

“It is through collaborations and integrations such as our partnership with Duck Creek that we can provide a range of interconnected solutions. We can deliver integration solutions to our mutual clients to accelerate implementations and therefore enable our clients to realise significant process efficiencies sooner. Our multi-award-winning messaging Gateway and associated solutions are being used by nearly 100 organisations globally, including some of the world’s largest brokers, Lloyd’s Managing Agents, international carriers, and central bureau providers. This partnership is a significant step forward for the global specialty insurance market.”

