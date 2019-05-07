DJO has unveiled VeriPro, a real-time insurance verification software system at the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives’ 2019 Annual Conference.

Offered under the MotionMD platform, VeriPro will inform patient and practice of estimated cost of care at the time of service.

“With VeriPro, we’re able to provide transparency to the patient unlike ever before,” said Steve Ingel, EVP DJO Healthcare Solutions. “This process will ease patient concern over cost and help make offices more efficient, with less time needed to collect payment and discuss outstanding bills. This new capability expands MotionMD’s ability to help provide the technology necessary to truly optimize patient outcomes.”

Having processed nearly 2 million transactions across over 17,000 providers, MotionMD is an intuitive, web-based point-of-care solution designed to streamline claims management and inventory dispensing. This HITRUST certified, secure paperless software solution has proven to help orthopedic clinics improve patient satisfaction, better manage billing compliance and streamline workflow by supporting seamless interoperability with clinic records. VeriPro is backed by real-time insurance verification of the patient’s individual plan benefits. Patients are given their estimated patient responsibility specific to the product they were prescribed and the client’s contracted rate.

“Our practice has seen such an improvement in cash collections since VeriPro,” said Ed Lochrie, DME Coordinator, Boulder Centre for Orthopedics & Spine. “This technology makes our process concise and our patients are grateful to know exactly what remains on their deductible and what they have to pay. This has significantly decreased the number of calls we have had for billing questions. Patients want transparency and VeriPro gives us the confidence to tell them what to expect when they open the bill and the guessing game is over.”

With VeriPro, DJO continues to build on the success of its MotionMD software platform by helping to deliver automation solutions and powerful levels of transparency for patients and clinicians. The priority of MotionMD, as it continues to grow and evolve, is to find ways to help solve the biggest pain points in healthcare.

