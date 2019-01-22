Two of the region's leading locally owned and operated insurance companies, Diversified Insurance Industries (DII), a property and casualty firm and McQuade Consulting (McQuade), an employee benefits and CFO advisory firm, are merging to deliver more value to their clients.

“We are excited to enhance our clients’ workplace culture by supporting them in the largest priority of all successful businesses – recruiting, developing and retaining their people,” said Tom Carroll, President of DII. “Our clients have trusted us for more than 49 years to help them protect what matters. Increasingly, our clients are looking for guidance with employee benefit strategies to protect their people; their number one resource. McQuade Consulting’s experience designing unique benefit programs for dynamic organizations will help us with a core goal – to make our clients’ more competitive in their quest for the top talent available.”

DII and McQuade have each excelled through the years protecting their clients’ assets by proactively managing their risks, controlling costs and ensuring clients stay compliant. McQuade’s years of experience designing, managing and administering employee benefit plans centering on empowering employees to identify the benefits they want, complements DII’s approach of engaging their clients in a risk review process that matches their needs, balancing their risk tolerance with the proportionate insurance coverage.

“Service to our clients is our number one priority and in DII we found a partner with the same philosophy. This merger will blend the talents of both organizations to protect our clients’ assets. McQuade and DII have collaborated on client success for years, now that McQuade and DII are one, I am excited to provide this collective expertise to the marketplace,” said Pete Chesner, Founder and Managing Director of McQuade Consulting.

Source: Company Press Release