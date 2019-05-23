Distrust in the insurance industry is high among consumers right now, with many opting out of cover saying they can't afford it.

More than half of UK consumers distrust the insurance industry because they think providers look for loopholes to avoid paying claims, according to a new report.

The study by global researcher and consultant EY revealed trust in insurance firms is low right now, with 55% of insured consumers and 68% of those uninsured believing providers look for ways to avoid payouts.

Clive Allison, UK insurance protection leader at EY, said: “We undertook the research to really understand what people – both those who hold a protection product currently and those that don’t – think about protection insurance and what they’d like to see in the future.

“Perhaps the most significant findings were the perceptions around trust and value for money – which of course need to be tackled first and foremost – but the research also highlighted how people of different ages responded to different incentives and management tools.

“With all these areas, it became clear how the intelligent use of technology, data and analytics was vital in not only helping to engender trust, but also in improving customer engagement and outcomes.”

Based on interviews with 1,000 UK consumers, the study also found that cost and affordability was an issue for many, with 42% of interviewees saying they either didn’t think they needed protection insurance, or saw it as a waste of money.

Use of technology to reduce distrust in insurance industry

The use of data analytics to improve the accuracy of underwriting models and assist in the automation of certain claims is already a reality in the insurance industry.

EY highlighted insurers that have incorporated technology to tailor insurance to consumers as making an important step in recovering their trust.

Mr Allison said: “There are real opportunities – using current tech innovations – to improve interaction with, and empathy towards, customers and improve their overall experience.

“However, to make the most of these opportunities, a shift in focus is needed – away from educating people about complex protection products to designing simple protection services that customers need and want.

“While no one silver bullet exists, our research has revealed the need to better understand the customer and their relationship with protection products.”

One of EY’s suggestions to insurance firms is using activity trackers and health-monitoring devices to improve the value for money consumers get, by letting them prove they’re a low risk.

To enable this option, policyholders would have to agree to their providers having access to their data, and not all consumers are comfortable with this idea.

The study revealed that 38% of consumers would be comfortable handing over motor insurance data, with the number dropping to 27% and 28% for genetic and fitness data respectively.

The lowest scores were reported around the use of social data, with only 19% of respondents comfortable with sharing this.

A customer-centric claims process is key to gaining trust in insurance

Ben Carey-Evans, general insurance analyst for data and analytics firm GlobalData, believes the industry will continue to use technology to improve the customer experience, with the main focus currently on automation in the claims process

He gives two examples of insurance companies doing this as evidence.

“The main trend here is in automatic payouts, this is seen across home, travel and motor insurance,” he said.

“For home insurance, there’s a company called Floodlash, which specifically targets consumers at a high risk of floods.

“In the quote process, it asks the consumer to set a height mark, and if water reaches that point, an automatic payment will be triggered – this means it’s all agreed and very clear.

“Similarly, in travel insurance, there’s a start-up called Fizzy, which was recently acquired by AXA.

“If a consumer’s flight is cancelled, Fizzy’s technology automatically scans for other similar flights and books them on one, without them having to pay for another flight.

“Motor insurance is a bit behind in terms of actual examples, but you hear a lot of talk of advanced telematics that can detect the damage and instantly book a repair, and that is the way the industry will go.”