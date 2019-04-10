PCF Insurance Services has completed acquiring Hipskind Seyfarth Risk Solutions, located in downtown Chicago and Broadfield Group from Warwick Resource Group, located in the New York metro-area.

Peter Foy, Chief Executive Officer of PCF, said, “We are delighted to add the professionals at Hipskind Seyfarth and Broadfield into the PCF family. Not only has the partnership with these agencies brought us years of industry knowledge, experience and leadership, it has also provided us the opportunity to expand into new geographies with offices now in the Midwest and Northeast.”

The management teams at Hipskind Seyfarth and Broadfield were attracted to the growth potential as a partner with PCF utilizing the Company’s broader platform of carrier appointments, industry expertise and technology capabilities.

In February 2017, PCF partnered with BHMS Investments, LP to accelerate the Company’s growth through a series of retail agency acquisitions. BHMS is a private investment firm located in New York with a track record of success in aggregation strategies, including insurance brokerage.

Source: Company Press Release