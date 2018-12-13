Confie, a personal and commercial lines insurance provider, has wrapped up four acquisitions in a move to expand its presence across Florida, New Mexico, Texas and Washington states.

Confie’s first acquisition was Just Insurance and Tag, a non-standard auto insurance provider, located in Pompano Beach, FL. In New Mexico, Confie acquired Torres Insurance located in Albuquerque. Confie also acquired Texas Auto Insurance located in El Paso, TX.

With this acquisition, the company acquired two non-standard retail stores in an expansion market which supports its aggressive growth plans for Texas. The fourth acquisition was Affiliated Insurance located in Tacoma, WA, which is another non-standard auto insurance retail provider.

Confie CEO Cesar Soriano said: “The Confie business model was built on economies of scale and accelerated with a powerful acquisition strategy. Today’s market is poised with a multitude of expansion opportunities and our management team remains focused on strategic, and sustained growth. The future looks brighter than ever.”

Confie will continue its aggressive growth strategy in 2019. Confie’s plans include expanding its insurance products into new markets while continuing our focus on broadening our presence in existing markets.

