Compass Analytics has integrated its product, pricing and eligibility engine, CompassPPE, into Genworth Mortgage Insurance's platform to enable mutual clients to obtain immediate and accurate real-time mortgage insurance (MI) rate quotes and conduct pricing comparisons.

Compass and Genworth have worked together to provide loan officers with a seamless MI product selection and pricing experience.

Nancy Pollard, CompassPPE Managing Director, Pricing Technology said, “Our innovative two-step process for providing MI quotes combines lightning fast response with accurate real-time quotes from Genworth’s pricing engine, helping lenders deliver exemplary service to their customers.”

As soon as a loan officer completes an initial search for loan options through CompassPPE, the pricing engine interacts directly with Genworth’s platform to provide customer-specific MI pricing. Options are available for lender-paid coverage, borrower-paid single premium, and borrower-paid monthly premium coverage. Adds Pollard, “This integration with Genworth Mortgage Insurance represents an important step forward in MI pricing technology – creating a fully integrated solution that automates and streamlines all aspects of loan pricing from origination through capital markets and loan sale.”

“We are very excited to partner with Compass Analytics,” said Kevin McMahon, Genworth’s Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions. “Their user-centric approach aligns with Genworth’s commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience and delivering value to our shared customers through integrated rate quoting services.”

Source: Company Press Release