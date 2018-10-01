Clairus Group, a provider of glass claims management solutions to P&C insurers has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a solution partner.

The companies also announced that Clairus Group’s new Ready for Guidewire validated integration is now available to customers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

With the Ready for Guidewire accelerator, P&C insurers can quickly integrate Clairus’ Conversense glass web portal with Guidewire ClaimCenter allowing them to leverage the portal to facilitate self-service authorizations for glass service providers based on strict business rules. As a result, vendors can instantly confirm coverage and produce a quote in less than three minutes.

Additionally, authorized vendors can update the claim within ClaimCenter and submit invoicing information, reducing in-house insurer workload and quickly clearing reserving requirements for the insurer, all while providing a seamless customer experience to the policyholder.

Clairus Group executive vice-president Pierre Voyer said: “Guidewire is a key partner for our business. Our Ready for Guidewire accelerator brings a valuable offering to Guidewire ClaimCenter customers, enabling a faster integration and implementation of the end-to-end insurance automotive glass claims process.”

The Clairus Group accelerator for ClaimCenter helps insurers:

Streamline their glass claims management process;

Improve operational efficiency and productivity;

Reduce claims management costs; and

Significantly improve the overall customer experience.

Guidewire Software strategy vice president Neil Betteridge said: “We are pleased to welcome Clairus Group to the Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution program. We recognize their expertise in transforming the traditional glass claims handling model and look forward to this integration helping more insurers drive improvements in customer experience, and operational efficiency.”

Source: Company Press Release