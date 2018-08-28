Property and casualty (P&C) insurance firm Chubb has agreed to make Duck Creek Technologies solutions available to all of its business units worldwide.

The enterprise license agreement is a component of Chubb’s focus on transforming itself to thrive in the digital age.

Chubb delivers commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a range of clients.

Duck Creek provides P&C insurance software and services for insurers of all sizes worldwide. The company’s solutions are available standalone or as a full suite.

Chubb chief information officer Monique Shivanandan said: “With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb values solutions that are global, scalable and able to support both our traditional business lines as well as digital initiatives.

“Chubb utilizes Duck Creek solutions to support several businesses, including offerings for the small commercial marketplace in North America and claims-related technology in the company’s international travel and accident and health insurance businesses. With this agreement, we will extend the platform’s capabilities to our other business lines globally.”

Duck Creek CEO Michael Jackowski said: “At Duck Creek, we have built a platform with the depth and flexibility to meet the needs of global insurance companies with varied business lines.

“We are committed to helping Chubb streamline its operations, deliver world-class customer service, and bring new and exciting products to market. We’re excited to expand our relationship with Chubb.”

In June this year, Great American Insurance Group, a long time customer for Duck Creek had deployed AgencyPortal, a platform-agnostic, multi-channel distribution solution to streamline and facilitate interaction with agents.

With this solution, Great American is expected to make it easier for its independent agents to service existing policies, including billing, endorsements and claims.

AgencyPortal is part of Duck Creek’s Digital Engagement family of solutions, offering carriers a with a single, user interface across multiple lines of business and to third-party systems.

In May this year, West Bend Mutual Insurance had deployed Duck Creek’s OnDemand, a SaaS solution for the P&C industry.

The insurance provider stated that it chose Duck Creek to adjust rapidly to new markets, improve service levels and to lower its costs.