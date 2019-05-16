Certua, the data-driven financial technology company, has today announced its acquisition of leading Insurtech, the Surely Group.

The announcement follows the launch of Certua’s Enterprise Insurance platform last year, which can quickly build dynamic and adaptable insurance products, enabling distributors to simply ‘plug in’ via API and tightly integrate into Certua’s state-of-the-art financial services platform.

The Surely Group was founded in 2013 and provides a cloud-based platform that works on all devices (web, tablet and mobile), is multi-lingual and multi-currency, and operates in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The system enables an end-customer or broker to obtain a quote for an insurance product, buy the product and manage the product online, with a strong focus on User Experience throughout.

The acquisition is set to bolster the Certua distribution proposition following increased demand from Distributors to utilise the enterprise insurance platform and provide end-to-end customer journey, while enabling Insurers and Re-insurers to reach previously inaccessible distribution channels.

Tom Williams, CEO at Certua said: “The Surely team develop some of the highest standard enterprise-grade insurance solutions in the industry and the combination of their people, skills and platform with the Certua offering is hugely complementary.

“The combined unique suite of services enables us to offer genuinely differentiated propositions in alternative digital markets.

“Our joint capabilities bolster our current proposition and satisfy the high demand we have been seeing for integrated user journeys in addition to core administration and data science.”

Larry Shapiro, CEO at Surely, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Certua team, who have impressive ambitions in the fintech space.

“Their distribution strategy and use of data and analytics complements our modern technology stack, and their powerful and configurable back-end APIs plug neatly into our front-end.

“The insurance industry is finally digitising and modernising, and the Surely team will benefit from the larger scale of an expanded group.”

