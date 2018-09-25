Cannon Cochran Management Services (CCMSI) has selected Majesco Policy and Billing for P&C on Majesco CloudInsurer and Majesco Insurance Data & Analytics platform to support business growth.

CCMSI, which is an employee-owned company, offers multi-line insurance program solutions including workers compensation, auto liability, property and general liability for several companies.

The company is replacing its legacy systems with Majesco’s cloud-enabled platform.

The Danville, Illinois-based insurance company has a workforce of more than 1300 employees, working from 34 locations and offer services to more than 400 individual self-insured employers, 15 primary insurance companies, and more than 50 self-insurance groups.

CCMSI’s underwriting business is also expanding with new client types such as Professional Employment Organizations (PEO).

Majesco CloudInsurer platform will bring CCMSI, its experience of serving over 38 cloud customers with business platform who represent a wide range of all insurers from greenfields, new start-ups and incubators to mid-market and tier-one insurers.

Majesco Policy offers pre-configured ISO content, including all rates, rules, forms, taxes, fees, and surcharges for 52 jurisdictions (including DC and Puerto Rico) and provides monthly bureau content update service.

The pre-configured bureau content and Majesco Bureau and Content Update Services are claimed to to provide agility, new product development and speed to market. This helps insurance companies to launch new products and reach new markets quickly and at lower cost.

The Insurance Data & Analytics Platform has the company’s Enterprise Data Warehouse which is pre-integrated with the P&C software, Enterprise Data Model and Enterprise Business Analytics.

The Insurance Data & Analytics Platform is claimed to enable insurers to access all the data and help them uncover new insights and opportunities across the insurance value chain.

CCMSI Underwriting vice president Kerry Rademacher said: “From the very beginning we were impressed with the depth of business and technical knowledge and capabilities of the Majesco team. The Majesco core insurance, data and cloud platforms provide forward looking solutions that will enable our ability to create innovative insurance programs to support our growth strategy.

“What was so exciting was their understanding of the needs of a third party administrator like ourselves, to enable agility and innovation to support our growing, diverse customers.”