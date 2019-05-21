Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services (BTIS), a subsidiary of The Amynta Group, and RLI's insurance subsidiary, Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company (CBIC), announce their new partnership for Contractor General Liability.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with RLI,” said Paul and Jeff Hohlbein, Co-Presidents of BTIS. “We are relentlessly focused on offering our producers quality coverage options with leading technology. RLI helps us do just that. Our customers’ growth is of the utmost importance to us, and adding high quality carriers like RLI provides them with coverages to manage their risks and grow their businesses,” said the Hohlbeins.

Coverage will be provided by CBIC, an A+ Rated carrier that has been a steady, consistent and reliable market for contractors since 1979. CBIC’s Contrac Pac program, introduced in 1995, is designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium sized artisan and general contractors specializing in residential and light commercial projects. This admitted product offers automated renewals and an expanded appetite with more class codes than before, including new home builders.

The program will be available directly through BTIS’s leading technology program platform, the Victory Admitted Contractor General Liability rater. Producers can access the program by registering with BTIS at btisinc.com. BTIS also offers to educate all producers on the program and the online rater through free webinars.

