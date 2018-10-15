Brokerslink has launched two new technology solutions to support its network of independent broker partners and affiliates across the world.

This strategic investment will facilitate the management and delivery of multinational insurance programmes and further enhance business opportunities for its network of independent brokers and their multinational clients in over 100 countries.

A dedicated multinational client management tool called BLINK has been specifically designed to streamline the placing and administration processes of multinational insurance programmes. The Brokerslink network will be able to manage all aspects of these processes, including the communication of instructions, policy issuance and payment of local premiums and client reporting anywhere in the world from one dedicated online platform.

The company has also launched a relationship management platform called AGORA which provides brokers with access to a product marketplace with a suite of bespoke coverages including cyber, political violence and terrorism, kidnap and ransom and aviation risks. These dedicated products have been developed with strategic insurer partners, specialist brokers and risk and insurance services providers.

AGORA will also host marketing collateral, training material and a global contact database which will support business development and marketing opportunities by enabling Brokerslink partners and affiliates to quickly access the specialist local knowledge of colleagues across the world and enable the network to easily collaborate on new business opportunities and market Brokerslink to its full potential.

Brokerslink CEO Jacqueline Legrand said: “These are important investments to enable our partners and affiliates to compete more effectively against traditional global brokers on multinational opportunities.

“Both tools will enable independent brokers to access best in class risk and insurance solutions and the key information to deliver an aligned global service to benefit insurance carriers and clients.”

Source: Company Press Release.