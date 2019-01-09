BrokerLink, a Canadian property and casualty insurance brokerage, has acquired Alberta-based Challenge Insurance Group and Ontario-based Toronto Insurance & Financial Group (TIFG).

The transactions are all effective January 1, 2019. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Challenge, based in Edmonton, has been serving all of Alberta since 2007. Best known for their professionalism, high ethical standards and dedication to customer satisfaction, Challenge will grow BrokerLink’s offerings for personal, commercial and group insurance in Alberta.

Challenge’s President Kevin Shaigec, who will remain with BrokerLink, says: “We are impressed with BrokerLink’s scale and network. We know they have what it takes to take us to greater heights. This decision will benefit both our customers and employees.”

Like BrokerLink, being customer focused and giving back to the communities they operate in are important to TIFG.

Chris Mihalakakos, President of TIFG, will also remain with BrokerLink. He says: “Our priority has always been customer service. We know that by joining BrokerLink, we will only be raising the bar when it comes to providing customers with a superior and outstanding experience. Our customers will also benefit from the investments in technology that BrokerLink offers.”

Joe D’Annunzio, BrokerLink’s President, says the company will continue to listen to customers, understand their needs, offer the best solutions and deliver on promises.

“Kevin and Chris have all built their businesses by putting customers first and providing value-added professional advice,” says D’Annunzio. “These have translated into many long-term and high-quality customer relationships. From the start, it was clear that they were the right fit for us and we are excited to welcome them to BrokerLink.”

