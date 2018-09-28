Insurtech firm Broker Buddha has launched a new quoting platform in partnership with commercial insurance wholesaler Towerstone.

Towerstone will be added to the list of launch partners for Broker Buddha’s new quoting platform designed for carriers, wholesalers and MGAs.

The new platform instantly replaces email communications with an online portal to help underwriters manage, track and prioritize submissions, as well as issue quotes and chat with independent agents about individual submissions in real time.

Through the partnership, independent agencies who work with Towerstone Inc. will have free access to Broker Buddha’s award-winning platform which helps them save time while creating a better customer experience.

Broker Buddha co-founder and CEO Jason Keck said: “Our partnership with Towerstone Inc. is the first step towards simplifying the entire commercial insurance process, from submission to underwriting to quoting. Like independent agents – wholesalers, MGAs and carriers are key players in the value chain who have historically lagged behind in adopting new technologies.

“With Towerstone Inc. joining another major commercial carrier on to the platform, we can accelerate the time from client submission to bound policy for thousands of agents and their clients.”

Coinciding with the partnership is Broker Buddha’s acceptance into the Plug and Play accelerator program. With AssuredPartners and three other top brokerage firms in the country using Broker Buddha, the accelerator will be instrumental in helping the world’s largest, technology-forward carriers work with their broker partners through Broker Buddha.

Broker Buddha is redefining the future of commercial insurance by providing a fast, easy, and customer-friendly online experience. The platform’s best-in-class features include converting static PDFs into interactive, customer-friendly smart forms, which brokers can use to collect information from their clients and collaborate on the completion of insurance applications.

Towerstone executive vice president George Schneller said: “We’re excited about working with Broker Buddha to better connect with our network of agencies and simplify our operations. The ability to get completed applications on the first submission and get instant reporting on our win ratios will be a huge value for the company.”

Source: Company Press Release