Brightway Insurance, a US-based property/casualty insurance retailer selling via a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country, has opened three new stores in Michigan, Louisiana and Texas this month.

Brightway president Talman Howard said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Ankur Patel, Vipul Hapani, Joseph Bohrer and Thomas Hall to Brightway Insurance as our newest Franchise Owners.

“We provide a system of support built around helping our franchisees grow their businesses while providing world-class service to our customers.”

Ankur Patel and Vipul Hapani opened Brightway, The Blue Water Agency in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Joseph Bohrer opened Brightway, The Joseph Bohrer Agency in Covington, Louisiana.

Thomas Hall opened Brightway, The Thomas Hall Agency in College Station, Texas.

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies three-to-one.

Brightway franchisees make more than three times the income of individuals who are self-employed in other businesses. For top performers, the gap is six-fold. What’s more, having an insurance background is not a prerequisite to becoming a Franchise Owner with Brightway. In fact, 40% of the above-average performing Brightway Franchise Owners did not have prior insurance experience.

Source: Company Press Release