More consumers now have the opportunity to enjoy a better way to shop for insurance as Brightway Insurance continues to expand across the country.

The company recently opened new stores in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana and Texas already this year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Man Phung as our newest Multi-Unit Owner, as well as newest Franchise Owners: Brandon and Jenn Kolk, Gilles Gillesen, Bill Thomas, Jessica and Rickey Wilson, Kendall Hunt, Ashley Hunhoff, Rachel Davidson and Rodney Welch,” said Brightway President, Talman Howard. “We provide a system of support built around helping our franchisees grow their businesses while providing world-class service to our customers.”

Man Phung opened the second location of Brightway, The Phung Agency in Austin, Texas

Brandon and Jenn Kolk opened Brightway, The Kolk Agency in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Gilles Gillesen and Bill Thomas opened Brightway, The Gillesen and Thomas Agency in Wellington, Florida.

Jessica and Rickey Wilson opened Brightway, The Wilson Agency in Safety Harbor, Florida

Kendall Hunt opened Brightway, The Hunt Agency in McKinney, Texas

Ashley Hunhoff opened Brightway, The Ashley Hunhoff Agency in Walnut Creek, California

Rachel Davidson opened Brightway, The Rachel Davidson Agency in Dothan, Alabama

Rodney Welch opened Brightway, The Rodney Welch Agency in West Monroe, Louisiana

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including carrier relationships, marketing, accounting, management reporting and technology. And, Brightway handles after-the-sale service on behalf of its franchisees, empowering them to focus on new business sales. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies three-to-one.

Source: Company Press Release