Brighthouse Financial, a provider of annuities and life insurance, has selected SMART by GEP procurement software to drive digital procurement processes.

Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered Brighthouse Financial is the latest enterprise to adopt the SMART by GEP unified procurement and purchasing software, and will be using the system for source-to-pay (S2P) operations, including spend analysis, savings management, sourcing, contract management, supplier management and procure-to-pay purchasing.

Brighthouse Financial selected SMART by GEP citing GEP’s flexibility, leadership and knowledge as key differentiators.

Brighthouse Financial chief procurement officer Meghan Doscher said: “GEP has been a terrific partner throughout this process. We are pleased with the SMART by GEP platform and happy to be sharing this journey with them.”

SMART by GEP’s unified source-to-order software platform is a complete procurement platform which unifies all the functions of procurement in a single product that is native to cloud, touch and mobile technologies.

SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP’s Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. All GEP products are platform agnostic (they work with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-order functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities.

The award-winning, SaaS-based source-to-pay platform is native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time on any device.

Source: Company Press Release