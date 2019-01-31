The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has appointed leading high net worth (HNW) specialist, Home & Legacy to provide its members with an all new HNW insurance scheme.

The scheme demonstrates BIBA’s commitment to working with an established HNW provider to enable its members to access specialist insurance cover to meet their clients’ needs. Through the scheme, BIBA members will benefit from:

Home & Legacy’s three tiers of top-rated household cover

Flexible underwriting and competitive pricing thanks to Home & Legacy’s panel arrangement

In-house claims handling by Home & Legacy’s award-winning team

High net worth e-trading, with Home & Legacy Online

Barry O’Neill, Managing Director at Home & Legacy said: “We are delighted to be BIBA’s accredited High Net Worth scheme provider. Following a year where Home & Legacy was ranked highly by brokers for our claims service and e-trading facilities, this new partnership illustrates how BIBA is endorsing an established name in high net worth insurance that brokers trust and rely on. Home & Legacy is extremely proud to be that name and we’re thrilled to be offering our products and services to BIBA members.”

Mike Hallam, Head of Technical Services at BIBA, said:

“BIBA is delighted to collaborate with Home & Legacy to fulfil one of our most popular schemes. Home & Legacy has a solid track record of supporting brokers and this new arrangement extends this offering. In a marketplace which has contracted in 2018 we see the scheme bringing much-needed access and flexibility to all our members.”

Home & Legacy is one of the UK’s leading providers of high net worth insurance. With over 20 years’ experience, it is one of the longest established providers in the high net worth market, offering customers a range of top-rated household insurance, as well as high net worth motor, and art insurance.

