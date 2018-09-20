Independent insurance broker BHP Insurance has selected Applied Systems to deliver an omnichannel customer experience.

Utilising their existing foundational management system, Applied Relay®, the broker will integrate the omnichannel customer service software, including a self-service portal and mobile app, to increase customer acquisition and retention.

BHP Insurance finance director Aiden Lacey said: “As a brokerage that has been in business for more than 20 years, customer service has been the cornerstone to our success.

“Applied CSR24 will enable us to deliver the anytime, anywhere insurance information and payment options to our customers, further enhancing our customer service and allowing us to improve our customer retention and acquisition of new customers.”

Applied CSR24 enables brokers to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, renewals management, premium payments, and insurance documents through an online broker-branded client portal or mobile application.

The online portal and app seamlessly integrates with the broker management system, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing brokers to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business.

Applied Systems Ireland business development director David McKnight said: “As the world becomes more digital, consumers are demanding information when and where they want it.

“With the selection of Applied CSR24, BHP Insurance will be able to deliver an omnichannel customer experience that will increase customer satisfaction, build customer loyalty and enhance customer acquisition.”

Source: Company Press Release