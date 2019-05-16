BFL CANADA has acquired Prince George, British Columbia, located Summit Insurance Brokers.

Founded in the late 1990s, this firm has a strong reputation and a long history of providing exemplary service to clients in Central and Northern British Columbia and brings expertise in industrial, commercial and farm risks to BFL CANADA.

Summit specializes in services for the forestry, logging contractors, agriculture, transportation and suppliers to the oil and gas and mining industries. In addition, clients include small type or hobby farms and auto businesses.

“We are delighted to welcome the skilled and experienced Summit employees to the BFL CANADA family as this acquisition will provide us with a stronger presence in key Canadian growth sectors,” said Barry F. Lorenzetti, President, CEO and Founder. “We expect the economy in Central and Northern British Columbia to experience significant growth over the next five years and the completion of this transaction will allow BFL CANADA to bring its industry specialization, market leverage, business model, centres of excellence, and digital expertise to the region.”

Hugh Delwo, former President and CEO at Summit Insurance Brokers Inc., will assume the position of Managing Vice-President for the Prince George office, BFL CANADA’s 16th location, and Al Delwo, former Vice-President at Summit Insurance Brokers Inc., will lead business development efforts for the region.

