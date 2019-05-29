Betterview, an insurance services provider powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has secured $4.5m (£3.5m) in Series A funding round, led by ManchesterStory, with participation from Nationwide Ventures, EMC Insurance, Maiden Re and Compound.

With this funding, Iowa-based venture capital firm ManchesterStory’s managing partner Dave Miles and Guidewire Software chief marketing officer Brian Desmond have joined Betterview board.

Founded in 2014, Betterview started as a drone-based property inspection platform and service for the insurance industry. In 2017, the firm started building a new risk management platform to respond to customers who were looking for an easy and cost-effective way to get an overview of buildings and properties.

Last July, Betterview introduced a risk management platform, leveraging machine learning, computer vision and geospatial data to deliver data, analytics and insights on commercial and residential properties across the US.

Betterview CEO and co-founder David Lyman said: “We are pleased to announce the close of our Series A round. We have been putting this capital to great use by growing our team, including three new hires on our Data Science team. Betterview is also extremely fortunate to have Dave Miles and Brian Desmond join our Board of Directors.

“Dave knows the InsurTech space inside and out, and Brian has been instrumental in scaling Guidewire from a startup to the insurance industry’s leading software company over the past thirteen years.”

Data from Betterview is accessible through API and user interface (UI). Its risk scoring is claimed to correlate to property losses so that carriers can seamlessly disqualify properties which do not meet their standards, while fast-tracking the ones that exceed their standards and manage the risks around the ones that fall in between.

Betterview’s UI also helps underwriters to dig deeper into the imagery and other data about the property whenever it is needed.

Miles said: “We are always looking to partner with market-leading companies in the InsurTech space. With over 70 million commercial and residential properties in the United States, insurers need to aggregate dozens of structured and unstructured data sources in order to gain a better understanding of these properties.

“Betterview addresses a significant need for P&C insurers through its proprietary application of machine learning and computer vision to generate actionable information so insurers can quickly and more accurately assess and price risk, creating a better experience for their customers.”