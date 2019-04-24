Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) has launched AdrenalineCare, a new comprehensive travel insurance that is specifically tailored for adventure travelers, with features such as enhanced baggage protection, coverage for extreme activities and higher medical limits.

“Our annual State of Travel Insurance study found that adventure travel continues to be one of the most popular and fastest-growing travel types,” said Dean Sivley, president of BHTP. “Adventure travelers are eager to explore the world but also know that their adrenaline-packed trips warrant more protection. We created AdrenalineCare so they can fully enjoy their adventures without worrying about equipment delays or insufficient medical coverage if traveling in a remote location.”

AdrenalineCare coverage includes:

Up to $750,000 in medical evacuation coverage, BHTP’s highest limits

Up to $50,000 in emergency travel medical insurance

Up to $500 in equipment delay coverage if the traveler’s sports equipment such as skis, scuba gear, mountain climbing equipment or other gear is delayed 6 hours or longer

Up to $1,500 in baggage coverage to cover lost, stolen or damaged luggage

A $150 fixed benefit for the inconvenience if baggage is delayed 12 or more hours; if eligible, travelers are awarded the full $150 to use as they wish for simply enduring the delay

Up to $200 to reimburse the fee paid for a hunting or fishing license if the insured must cancel

Comprehensive trip cancellation, interruption, delay, and missed connection protection

24/7 global travel assistance available via phone or email for travel and medical emergencies.

According to BHTP’s State of Travel Insurance 2019 report, adventure travelers take more trips than regular road trippers (4.87 annually versus 3.45). Whether they are traveling to experience a sport like motor racing, or packing expensive equipment to ski or climb, they also face greater risk. AdrenalineCare is tailored specifically for these adventurous travelers.

Well-known for its revolutionary travel insurance products and services, BHTP also provides travelers with an easy “pic-and-a-click” claims process, flight tracking and expedited payments for travel disruptions via BHTP Burst.

Source: Company Press Release