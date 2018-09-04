Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies has partnered with Safe Drive Systems (SDS) on a fleet technology pilot project.

During the pilot, SDS systems will be installed in the vehicles of selected fleet customers of Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies to evaluate whether the installation will reduce the frequency and severity of their claims.

The vehicles will be equipped with SDS’s RD140 Anti-Collision Radar System, supplemented with the SDS Fleet Management System (FMS) including real-time tracking abilities, report generation software, driver behavior scoring, and the Fleet SDS mobile application.

SDS president and CEO Tuvi Cohen said: “What makes SDS unique is that it offers the only collision-avoidance technology that combines both radar and a camera.

“This powerful combination ensures the highest safety possible, even at night or when visibility is impaired due to inclement weather conditions.”

The RD140 Anti-Collision Radar System can be installed in any vehicle manufactured after 2006 and comes with a 24-month warranty.

Cohen said: “We welcome and look forward to the partnership with Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies.

“It is promising to see more companies and organizations embracing technology as a way to mitigate accidents, especially considering that 90% of car accidents are caused by human error.”

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies president and CEO Sy Foguel said: “Our decision to participate in this proof-of-concept pilot project is a reflection of our commitment to the safety of the drivers we insure.

“We have begun exploring a number of ways in which technology can benefit our customers.”

Source: Company Press Release.