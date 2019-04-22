Berkley One (a Berkley Company), a startup insurance provider for modern, sophisticated individuals and families, continues its expansion into two pivotal states, Texas and Pennsylvania, and adds Flood coverage to its product suite in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Offering home, automobile, fine art and collectibles, excess liability, travel and flood insurance solutions, Berkley One’s 11-state footprint now reaches approximately 56% of the high net worth personal insurance market.

“We’ve had Texas and Pennsylvania in our sights since we launched Berkley One and I’m excited that we’ve been able to quickly expand to these states, bringing a full lineup of product solutions, strong partnerships with agents and brokers and innovative client services like a wildfire response solution in Texas,” says Kathleen Tierney, President of Berkley One. “Texas is growing in terms of economy and population and we’re excited to serve individuals and families in this great state. Likewise, our launch in Pennsylvania marks our foray into the Mid-Atlantic and enables us to engage with sophisticated clients and the agents who serve them across the Keystone State.”

In addition, Berkley One is expanding its private flood coverage for home insurance clients in eligible B, C, and X zones in Minnesota and Wisconsin and expanding its wildfire response service to Texas. “We’re always moving forward at Berkley One and you can see that in our state launches,” explains Tierney. “We push ourselves to introduce a comprehensive suite of products and services that matter to the client and are grounded in research and agency feedback.”

Insurance solutions from Berkley One are available in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Residents of these states can obtain a policy from Berkley One by visiting www.berkleyone.com to find an agent or request a quote.

About Berkley One: Berkley One is a member company of Berkley, one of the nation’s premier commercial property casualty insurance providers, whose insurance company members are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation conducts business worldwide through more than 50 operating units and reported $7.7 billion in total revenues in 2018.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

