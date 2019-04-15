Ayr Farmers Mutual Insurance has selected Guidewire Software InsurancePlatform products to transform and digitize its operations to drive higher policyholder and producer engagement and satisfaction.

The company plans to implement all of the products across all lines of business. GuidewirePartnerConnect Consulting member EY has been selected to lead the implementation project.

“It is our desire to provide policyholders with an exceptional service experience. This initiative enables us to continue our commitment to them with a strong technology platform that allows us to not just respond, but also anticipate their needs quickly and easily,” said Jeff Whiting, President & CEO, Ayr Farmers Mutual. “The Guidewire platform will help us continue to innovate, creating the opportunity to be more agile and nimble in adjusting our products, pricing and processes. We also look forward to leveraging the opportunity for transformational change to support strategic growth and introduce efficiencies and integrations that will enhance our policyholder experience.”

“EY will be working with Guidewire to transform Ayr Farmers Mutual’s customer experience,” said Neil Pengelly, EY Canada’s Insurance Technology Advisory Leader. “Improving company digital systems and data are important priorities and we look forward to a successful implementation project.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ayr Farmers Mutual to the Guidewire customer community,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “Guidewire is excited to collaborate with Ayr Farmers Mutual on this next phase of their policyholder journey. We look forward to helping deepen their engagement with policyholders, producers, and stakeholders as they transform their operations and prepare for ’what’s next.’”

Source: Company Press Release