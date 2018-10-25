AXA XL, a division of AXA, said that it has included complimentary proactive services for its primary cyber and technology insurance clients to help them boost their cyber security preparedness efforts.

AXA XL Cyber & Technology in North America chief underwriting officer John Coletti said: “Cyber criminals are showing no signs of easing up. Businesses can’t either. Given the continuously rising costs of cyber-attacks including data breaches and ransomware attacks, there’s no room for complacency in any business’ cyber security efforts. We’re pleased to help our clients tap into expert advice to improve their cyber security preparedness.”

During their first cyber insurance policy year, AXA XL’s cyber clients can choose one of several proactive services from a number of pre-qualified vendors, including Cylance Consulting, Kivu, NetDiligence Breach Plan Connect, Sylint, S-RM and Troutman Sanders LLP.

The menu of available pre-breach services includes consultations and assessments, along with other services, for:

Social Engineering and phishing awareness campaigns to prevent information breaches and strengthen the company’s security and compliance posture;

Incident readiness to evaluate an organization’s ability to respond to cyber incidents;

GDPR readiness assessments to assure organizations are in compliance with new privacy regulations;

Incident Planning and Coaching to develop action strategies in the event of a cyber incident;

Payment Card Industry (PCI) Compliance training to help merchants and other service providers comply with PCI Data Security Standards and more.

Clients can choose one complimentary service with the purchase of AXA XL’s cyber policy — CyberRiskConnect – which provides broad coverage for data protection and privacy risks, both for third-party claims and first-party mitigation costs following a technology or cyber event. Coverage is tailored for businesses across various industries.

Source: Company Press Release