Insurer AXA UK has announced plans to restructure its claims operations to focus on claims handling efficiency.

Following an in-depth review, the insurer plans to new operating model for claims which will remove non-core activity from operational areas effective from 01 June 2019.

The new claims operating model is intended to improve claims experience and customer satisfaction.

AXA said in a statement: “The reorganisation means 125 roles are being placed at risk of redundancy across six Claims sites, although the net reduction is expected to be smaller, at about 40 jobs.

“Employees affected by the announcement will receive all the appropriate help and support they need throughout this period of change.”

Last month, AXA created two operational business including Motor & Travel Claims; and Property & Casualty Claims.

It also created four centers of excellence which includes Claims Technical Services; Claims Operations; Claims Risk, Fraud & Complaints; and Claims Transformation. These centres will provide specialist and technical support to customer-facing functions.

Additionally, the center’s shared learning and expertise is expected to benefit the wider claims operation, the insurer noted.

AXA expects the new operating model, based on collaborative working and targeted training, to give its opportunities for employees for development and progression, increasing technical capability.

AXA UK claims executive managing director Waseem Malik said: “Our new structure will enable greater accountability and clearer focus in customer-facing operational areas, supported by strong Centres of Excellence providing technical expertise in a more collaborative and consistent manner.

“We believe this will have a positive impact on claims experience and improve customer satisfaction.”

In February 2019, AXA XL has unveiled its operating model and organizational structure target plan, as part of the process to unite its constituent units into one division.

The plan includes the potential reduction of 711 positions in Europe, out of a workforce of 9500 employees worldwide. It will also include the integration of AXA Corporate Solutions, AXA Matrix, AXA Art and XL Catlin.

At that time, AXA XL CEO Greg Hendrick said: “This is a very important next step for AXA XL in its journey to become a united division.

“This proposed target operating model and organisational structure will help us to deliver the best services to our customers and provide them with the innovative solutions they need to succeed.”