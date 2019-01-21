UK insurance broking company Aston Lark has acquired Robertson Low, an independent insurance broker in Ireland, for an undisclosed price.

Established in 1995, Robertson Low is claimed to be the first fully licensed Lloyds Broker in Ireland.

The insurance broker has a workforce of 40 and has offices in Dublin, Portlaoise and London. It offers commercial, personal and wholesale insurance services.

Robertson Low managing director Andy Low said: “We’re very excited by the plans we have for the business over the coming years – we can further develop our wholesale offering for our broker clients in Ireland and look to grow locally through targeted acquisitions. We look forward to meeting all of our new colleagues across Aston Lark.”

Aston Lark said Robertson Low offers it the opportunity to develop more of its niche and specialist areas in the UK and Ireland.

Apart from that, the company said that with the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, Robertson Low will be well placed, if needed, to support the handling of its existing international business, both commercial and private client, and help with its Lark Music scheme.

The Irish insurance broker marks the first international acquisition for Aston Lark.

Aston Lark Group CEO Peter Blanc said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Robertson Low team into the Aston Lark family. We will look to further expand our presence in Ireland with acquisitions over the coming years to cement Robertson Low’s position as one of the leading brokers in Ireland.”

In August 2018, Aston Lark acquired Michael James Insurance & Property Services, a specialist commercial broker based in the UK, for an undisclosed amount.

Michael James Insurance marked the maiden acquisition of Aston Lark, an insurance broking brand, which was created from the merger of two British insurance brokers Aston Scott Group and Lark Group in July 2018.

Currently, Aston Lark is active across all commercial sectors, schemes, and a range of specialist services in the insurance industry. The company also has a dedicated claims team and a private client division to provide guidance for individuals.