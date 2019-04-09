Aston Lark has acquired Jobson James Insurance brokers and Jobson James Consulting, a UK-based chartered insurance broker and employee benefits practice, for an undisclosed price.

Established in 2010, Jobson James has four offices in the Midlands, Birmingham, Dudley, Leominster and Kidderminster. Its acquisition marks the third acquisition for Aston Lark this year.

The chartered insurance broker is said to have wide expertise in all commercial sectors, private clients and employee benefits. Aston Lark expects the expertise to complement its existing divisions.

The UK insurance broking company also believes that Jobson James’ specialist knowledge in rail, trade credit and real estate sectors will further improve its expertise and product offerings to clients.

Jobson James is headed by Martin James and five directors, who will all retain their existing roles. The existing staff of the chartered insurance broker will also be retained.

Jobson James director Martin James said: “Aston Lark was a compelling choice as the new home for the Jobson James team. It is clear that they completely understand what being an independent broker is all about – we speak the same language and share the same focus of always doing the very best we can for all our clients.”

Jobson James’ offerings are divided into corporate insurance, private client insurance and employee benefits segments. Under corporate insurance, the company provides risk management advice and solutions to clients across a variety of sectors.

The company’s private client service caters to the needs of affluent individuals by providing customized insurance policies to cover their personal assets.

Aston Lark CEO Peter Blanc, said: “It’s fantastic to add another Chartered insurance broker into the Aston Lark family. The foundations of our business are based on caring for our clients and providing appropriate advice and guidance on insurance and employee benefits solutions.

“It’s positive Martin and his team share these professional standards.”

Aston Lark is engaged in all commercial sectors, schemes, and a variety of specialist services in the insurance industry. The company also has a dedicated claims team and a private client unit to offer guidance for individuals.

Last month, the company acquired UK-based specialist household broker Highworth Insurance. In January, the firm purchased Irish insurance broker Robertson Low.