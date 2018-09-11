AssuredPartners has acquired two Toledo, Ohio-based insurance providers Roemer Insurance and Sunforest Transportation Insurance Group (STIG).

AssuredPartners did not disclose any financial terms related to the two acquisitions.

Roemer Insurance was founded in 1934 by Wellington Roemer to serve the trucking industry. Over the years, the company expanded its business into additional lines of coverage.

Roemer provides insurance services, especially for truckers. The company is well known for its liability insurance of long-haul truckers in the Midwest.

The company has four brands operating under its umbrella including Roemer Insurance, InsureMyRig, PermitMyRig and SA SafetyServices and earns an annual revenue of $4m.

Under the deal, Roemer ‘s team of 26 will remain under the existing organizational structure under the leadership of president and CEO Rocky Roemer, COO Michael Lawrence and STIG president Dennis Schwartz.

Rocky Roemer said: “It’s a rare company that can prosper for over 80 years; not too many firms are successful for three generations. We have a marvelous group of employees at Roemer Insurance. Every one of us understands that we have a strong and prosperous company today because of the efforts of all the people who came before us. We look forward to creating more prosperity in the future as a member of the AssuredPartners organization.”

STIG offers trucking insurance services, offering auto liability, auto physical damage, cyber liability, excess liability, hired/non-owned liability, motor truck cargo, non-trucking liability services among others.

AssuredPartners president and chief operating officer Tom Riley said: “In addition to the specialty focus on the trucking insurance space, Roemer Insurance is proud to have written almost every type of insurance in the marketplace.

“Roemer offers its wealth of trucking insurance expertise for motor carriers throughout the Midwest and will be a great addition to the AssuredPartners transportation team. We welcome the dedicated team and valued clients of Roemer Insurance and STIG to AssuredPartners.”