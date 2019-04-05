Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Calgary, Alberta-based Keyser Benefits Corp.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With roots dating back more than 45 years, Keyser is a full-service benefits brokerage offering life, disability, health and dental, critical illness, retirement and other services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals across Western Canada. Shane Keyser and his associates will be relocating to Gallagher’s existing benefits office in Calgary under the direction of Melanie Jeannotte, National President of Gallagher’s Canadian employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

“Like Gallagher, Keyser Benefits is a client-focused, family-oriented business with a strong commitment to ethics,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am excited to welcome Shane and his associates to our growing global team.”

Source: Company Press Release