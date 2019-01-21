Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Shreveport, Louisiana-based Interstate Insurance Underwriters for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1963, Interstate Insurance Underwriters is a managing general agency offering a variety of property/casualty coverages through agents and brokers throughout the state of Louisiana, with a focus on general liability, property, garage and inland marine risks.

Lawrence, Taylor and Logan Calhoun, and their associates, will remain in their current location as a satellite of Risk Placement Services, Inc.’s Covington, Louisiana office, operating under the direction of Joel Stinson, head of RPS’s South Central region.

“Interstate Insurance Underwriters is a well-run MGA offering a broad range of coverages that will give Risk Placement Services (RPS) a presence in northern Louisiana,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Gallagher. “We are excited to welcome Lawrence, Taylor, Logan and their team to RPS.”

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

