Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Australian insurance broker AgriRisk Services Pty Limited.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in North Sydney, New South Wales with offices in Tamworth, NSW and Toowoomba, Queensland, AgriRisk Services offers rural and farm insurance products and services to higher-value rural enterprises and large corporate agribusiness operations throughout Australia. John van der Vegt and his associates offer a range of crop risk management solutions to complement Gallagher’s existing strengths in farm insurance. Their North Sydney and Toowoomba teams will relocate to Gallagher’s existing offices in those cities, and the Tamworth team will remain in its current location, reporting to Paul Harvey, Managing Director-Specialisms for Gallagher in Australia.

“AgriRisk Services is a strong cultural fit with Gallagher and the team significantly expands our farm and agribusiness capabilities across Australia,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am delighted to welcome John and his associates to Gallagher.”

