Global insurance brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Rogers & Young Insurance Services, a Windsor, California-based insurance agency.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1958, Rogers & Young Insurance Services is a diversified commercial and personal lines agency with a focus on contractors and construction clients. It serves clients throughout the state of California.

Steve Rogers, Jeff Young and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Jim Buckley, head of Gallagher’s Northwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Norbert Chung, head of Gallagher’s Western region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher chairman, president and CEO Patrick Gallagher said: “Rogers & Young has a great reputation and a strong leadership team. Its team will also enhance our client-service capabilities between San Francisco and Oregon.

“I am very pleased to welcome Steve, Jeff and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals.”

