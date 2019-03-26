Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Potomac Falls, Virginia-based McLean Insurance Agency, Inc.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1971, McLean Insurance Agency offers retail property/casualty, life and employee benefit brokerage and consulting services to businesses and individuals throughout the Eastern United States. Douglas B. Megill and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Dan Tropp, head of Gallagher’s Mid-Atlantic retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and John Tournet, head of Gallagher’s Southeast employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

“McLean Insurance Agency is a full-service broker and consultant that solidifies Gallagher’s presence in Northern Virginia and expands our high-net-worth personal lines offerings across the region,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am very pleased to welcome Doug and his associates to Gallagher.”

Source: Company Press Release